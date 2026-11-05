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Photos from AEW WrestleDream 2026 in Orlando, FL by Amber Nico Photo

By Amber Nico,

7 days ago

AEW WrestleDream was live in Orlando Florida at Additional Financial Arena. The card saw Mercedes Mone successfully defend her Women’s World title against Thekla. Persephone held off three other women to retain her TBS championship. It also saw the birth of the first Clockwork Carnage in AEW history, which saw Will Ospreay retain his world title.

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