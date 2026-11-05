Former WWE Referee Justin King Reveals Racism From Former VP Of Talent Relations When He Was Fired

“You’re no longer our black referee. We have a new black referee.”

Former WWE Referee Justin King was hired by the company back in October of 2008, before suffering a severe accident in the FCW warehouse in 2011. King would fall from a 23-foot ladder, which resulted in his foot becoming completely detached and would require three plates and 17 screws to repair, plus extensive rehabilitation.

King would eventually rush his rehab, and return to the ring early to referee matches at WWE Bragging Rights PPV and at WrestleMania 28. However, WWE would then send him back home for a year and a half before releasing him in February 2014.

While speaking with former WWE Superstar David Otunga on The Wednesday Hang, King would reveal racist comments that was said to him from former WWE Vice President of Talent Relations Mark Carrano while he was being fired from the company. King revealed that Carrano told him, “You are no longer our black referee. We have a new black referee.” Carrano would then dismiss King’s inquiry about his medical and direct him to talk to WWE’s attorneys, before adding, “we’re done with you.”

“Mark [Carrano] told me, ‘You are no longer our black referee. We have a new black referee. His name is Mark Harris,’and I said, that’s fine. But what about my medical? ‘Well, we no longer need to talk to you about medical. You can talk to our attorneys. We’re done with you.’ That was my conversation with Mark. Verbatim word for word.”

You can watch former WWE Referee Justin King’s full interview on The Wednesday Hang with David Otunga below.