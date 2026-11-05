WWE Files Trademark For Serena Thorn

It looks like another WWE Talent will be getting a new ring name.

World Wrestling Entertainment filed the paperwork to trademark “Serena Thorn” to be used as a new ring name. However, it is not yet known who the ring name is for.

On November 3rd, 2026, WWE filed to trademark the ring name ‘Serena Thorn’, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

You can check out the full trademark filing description below.

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.“

WWE also recently filed paperwork to trademark the ring name Kato Sykes, which will be the new WWE ID ring name for the wrestler formerly known as Conan Lycan.

We will keep you updated here at Bodyslam.net when more news and information about Serena Thorn, or any other WWE trademarks or ring names becomes available.