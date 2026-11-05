Zilla Fatu Announced As Final Entrant For The John Cena Classic

Zilla Fatu got his spot in the John Cena Classic by the man himself on the November 4th edition of WWE NXT.

As advertised, we saw an appearance by the 17-time WWE World Champion John Cena. He came to the ring to announce the latest entrant for the John Cena Classic, which will be on December 14th.

Cena brought out Zilla Fatu and spoke about his relationship with Fatu’s family and emphasized the relationship with Zilla’s father, Edward Smith Fatu, better known as Umaga.

The current list of talent participating in the John Cena Classic is below:

First Entrant : Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes Final Entrant : Zilla Fatu

The John Cena Classic will be held on December 14th and will be the second episode of Monday Night Raw to air that day. The first is taking place from Perth, Australia. The Cena Classic will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Kissimmee, Florida.

Bodyslam.net will keep you updated on the John Cena Classic as more information becomes available.