undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Boca Raton
🍽️ Multiple Boca Raton Food & Hospitality Jobs From $8–$75/hr
4 days ago
Boca Raton’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level kitchen roles to leadership and salon pros. Good mix of steady hourly work and growth paths.
Food Preparer
- Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $8.05 – $15.00/hr
Cut, prep, and plan fresh menu items daily while keeping to recipes and sanitation rules. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of prep experience and a Food Service Sanitation Certificate.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $9.00 – $11.00/hr
Keep a fast-paced kitchen running by handling dish machine work and lifting up to 50 lbs. Great entry role if you have reliable transportation and want to grow with the company.
Grill / Oven Chef (Part-Time)
- Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $8.05 – $13.00/hr
Work the roasting ovens and grill, help with meal planning, and follow set menus and food safety rules. Ideal if you have 1+ year food prep experience and can get a Food Service Sanitation Certificate within 30 days.
Assistant Manager (Indeed Event)
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)
Help run a single Panda Express location, leading the team, hiring, and driving guest experience, with 3+ weeks of paid leadership training. Comes with free meals, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth paths into higher management.
Stylist – Senior Living Community Salon
- Employer: Silver Salons and Spas
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $75.00/hr
Provide hair services in an upscale salon inside a senior living community with built-in clientele. Nice option if you want flexible hours and rewarding, relationship-based work.
Stylist Associate
- Employer: 001 Salon LLC
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Type: Other (associate program, in-person)
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hr
Assist senior stylists, learn modern color and blonding, and get advanced in-salon education with a clear path to promotion. Great for new or soon-to-be licensed cosmetologists who want training plus steady salon experience.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.