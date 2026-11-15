Boca Raton’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with openings from entry-level kitchen roles to leadership and salon pros. Good mix of steady hourly work and growth paths.

Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen Location: Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: $8.05 – $15.00/hr

Cut, prep, and plan fresh menu items daily while keeping to recipes and sanitation rules. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of prep experience and a Food Service Sanitation Certificate.

Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen Location: Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: $9.00 – $11.00/hr

Keep a fast-paced kitchen running by handling dish machine work and lifting up to 50 lbs. Great entry role if you have reliable transportation and want to grow with the company.

Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen Location: Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: $8.05 – $13.00/hr

Work the roasting ovens and grill, help with meal planning, and follow set menus and food safety rules. Ideal if you have 1+ year food prep experience and can get a Food Service Sanitation Certificate within 30 days.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Location: Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Help run a single Panda Express location, leading the team, hiring, and driving guest experience, with 3+ weeks of paid leadership training. Comes with free meals, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth paths into higher management.

Employer: Silver Salons and Spas

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.00 – $75.00/hr

Provide hair services in an upscale salon inside a senior living community with built-in clientele. Nice option if you want flexible hours and rewarding, relationship-based work.

Employer: 001 Salon LLC

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton, FL Type: Other (associate program, in-person)

Other (associate program, in-person) Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hr

Assist senior stylists, learn modern color and blonding, and get advanced in-salon education with a clear path to promotion. Great for new or soon-to-be licensed cosmetologists who want training plus steady salon experience.

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Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.