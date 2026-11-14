Boca Raton is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from real estate to next‑gen education. If you’ve got management experience and like being the one steering the ship, these are worth a look.

Employer: Coastal Risk Consulting, LLC (RiskFootprint™)

Coastal Risk Consulting, LLC (RiskFootprint™) Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Salary + equity participation (amount not listed)

Help grow RiskFootprint™, a flood, natural hazard, and climate assessment business focused on commercial real estate resilience. Ideal if you’re an entrepreneurial leader with a strong industry reputation, speaking/publication history, and deep relationships across owners, investors, lenders, and architects.

Employer: Two Coast Living

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead a multifamily community’s daily operations, on-site team, and resident experience. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), paid vacation, sick leave, and holidays, plus strong support from regional leaders and training to grow your career.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Boca Raton, FL campus (full-time on campus)

Type: Full-time, W2 employee

Salary: $400,000/year USD, paid weekly

Own relationships with families at an Alpha campus, driving retention and referrals for a school built around AI-powered 2 Hour Learning. Best for someone with 12+ years managing ultra–high-net-worth or high-touch client relationships who can handle sensitive issues and explain a bold, unconventional education model.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.