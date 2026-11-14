📅 STEAM Lab: Bioplastics Creations for Kids

Bring your elementary-age child to The Lab – Bioplastics Creations at the Children's Science Explorium, 300 South Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33486.

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM

Cost: Residents $12 , Non-residents $15

, Who: Elementary students with a parent or guardian

This monthly Lab is an innovative, hands-on STEAM space (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math). Kids and their grown-ups work together on interactive projects that build creativity, curiosity, critical thinking, and problem-solving. This session focuses on bioplastics creations.

Pre-registration is required, so be sure to sign up ahead of time to reserve your spot.