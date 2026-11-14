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📅 Kids’ Bioplastics STEAM Lab on Nov 15 in Boca Raton
📅 STEAM Lab: Bioplastics Creations for Kids
Bring your elementary-age child to The Lab – Bioplastics Creations at the Children's Science Explorium, 300 South Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33486.
- Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026
- Time: 11:00 AM
- Cost: Residents $12, Non-residents $15
- Who: Elementary students with a parent or guardian
This monthly Lab is an innovative, hands-on STEAM space (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math). Kids and their grown-ups work together on interactive projects that build creativity, curiosity, critical thinking, and problem-solving. This session focuses on bioplastics creations.
Pre-registration is required, so be sure to sign up ahead of time to reserve your spot.
More Info: Calendar • The Lab - Bioplastics Creations
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