Boca Raton has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. If you like staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: Boca Raton, FL (travel to multiple sites)

(travel to multiple sites) Pay: $15.00 per hour (starting)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Schedule: Days/nights vary, weekends included; 5am–11am shifts listed

You’ll handle deep cleaning and light maintenance: floor care, carpet cleaning, windows, pressure washing, trash, and restroom care. Role includes backing up other crew members and driving to different work sites, with possible overnight shifts.

Perks noted: Limited medical insurance, 401(k) with company match, early access to earned pay, and a discount program for travel, gyms, phones, and more.

Employer: Kleen-Tech Services, LLC

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Full-time custodial role keeping a facility clean, safe, and orderly. You’ll do general cleaning, detailed custodial work, and basic building upkeep at a single job site in the Boca Raton area.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and send in your application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.