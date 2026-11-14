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🔧 Boca Raton Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple $15/hr+ Roles
Boca Raton has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. If you like staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.
Project Crew Member – Facility Services
- Employer: KBS – Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC
- Location: Boca Raton, FL (travel to multiple sites)
- Pay: $15.00 per hour (starting)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Schedule: Days/nights vary, weekends included; 5am–11am shifts listed
You’ll handle deep cleaning and light maintenance: floor care, carpet cleaning, windows, pressure washing, trash, and restroom care. Role includes backing up other crew members and driving to different work sites, with possible overnight shifts.
Perks noted: Limited medical insurance, 401(k) with company match, early access to earned pay, and a discount program for travel, gyms, phones, and more.
FT Custodian – Boca Raton
- Employer: Kleen-Tech Services, LLC
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Full-time custodial role keeping a facility clean, safe, and orderly. You’ll do general cleaning, detailed custodial work, and basic building upkeep at a single job site in the Boca Raton area.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and send in your application.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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