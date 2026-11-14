Boca Raton has a nice mix of corporate, startup, and property roles right now, especially if you’re strong in sales, digital, or communications. Here are a few solid options worth a closer look.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Boca Raton, FL (Internal Firm Services)

(Internal Firm Services) Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 base range (varies by location/experience)

Lead firmwide internal communications and change initiatives, shaping messaging that connects employees to business goals. This is a senior role where you’ll advise leaders, manage complex communication programs, and mentor team members while working across brand, marketing, and communications.

Employer: AVA of Norway USA

Location: Boca Raton, FL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000 per year

Own performance marketing and the Shopify store for a fast-growing Norwegian pressure washer brand. You’ll run Meta and Google Ads, build and test landing pages, manage tracking and ROAS, and work directly with the CEO to scale DTC revenue.

Employer: Styles Property Management

Location: Boca Raton, FL 33432 (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $18.00–$24.00 per hour + commission

Sales-focused leasing role for someone polished, confident, and great with people. You’ll handle tours, close leases, and build resident relationships, with health benefits, 401(k) + match, PTO, and growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Boca’s market rewards clear, focused applications.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.