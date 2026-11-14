undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Boca Raton Sales & Marketing Jobs – Multiple Roles From $24/hr to $120K+
Boca Raton has a nice mix of corporate, startup, and property roles right now, especially if you’re strong in sales, digital, or communications. Here are a few solid options worth a closer look.
Communications Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Boca Raton, FL (Internal Firm Services)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 base range (varies by location/experience)
Lead firmwide internal communications and change initiatives, shaping messaging that connects employees to business goals. This is a senior role where you’ll advise leaders, manage complex communication programs, and mentor team members while working across brand, marketing, and communications.
Growth Marketing & E-commerce Manager
- Employer: AVA of Norway USA
- Location: Boca Raton, FL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $70,000 per year
Own performance marketing and the Shopify store for a fast-growing Norwegian pressure washer brand. You’ll run Meta and Google Ads, build and test landing pages, manage tracking and ROAS, and work directly with the CEO to scale DTC revenue.
Leasing Consultant
- Employer: Styles Property Management
- Location: Boca Raton, FL 33432 (hybrid remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $18.00–$24.00 per hour + commission
Sales-focused leasing role for someone polished, confident, and great with people. You’ll handle tours, close leases, and build resident relationships, with health benefits, 401(k) + match, PTO, and growth potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Boca’s market rewards clear, focused applications.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.