Boca Raton neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to estate leftovers. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: Glass top table (tabletop only, no base mentioned)

Size: 48" x 72", about 1/4 inch thick

Condition: Not stated, glass thickness suggests a sturdy top

Location: Villa Rica/Chatham Hills, Boca Raton, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a large glass tabletop that could work for a dining table, desk, or craft table if you have a base for it. Make sure you have help and a vehicle big enough to move a 48" x 72" piece of glass safely.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Brown faux suede kids recliner chair

Features: Built-in cup holder, comfy recliner style

Condition: Not stated, described as comfortable

Location: Highland Beach, Highland Beach, FL (near Boca Raton)

Source: nextdoor.com

A cozy child-sized recliner in brown faux suede, great for a playroom, bedroom, or TV area. The cup holder makes it handy for drinks or small snacks.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted free items from an estate

Details: Items pictured plus more free with pickup

Type: Mix of items (likely household and/or furniture based on estate sale context)

Location: The Estates, Boca Raton, FL (for a Deerfield Beach estate)

Source: nextdoor.com

This is an estate clean-out where multiple items are being given away at no cost when you come to pick them up. Check the listing photos to see what’s available and plan to bring a vehicle and any help you might need.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Boca Raton and nearby towns tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.