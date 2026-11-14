Boca Raton is busy right now for accounting and finance pros, especially if you’ve got law firm or real estate experience. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Jobot

Jobot Location: Listed for Boca Raton, FL (role is fully remote )

Listed for (role is ) Salary: $70,000 – $80,000 per year (DOE)

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Senior AP role in a growing, reputable law firm with high-volume, full-cycle AP, vendor reconciliations, and month-end close work. You’ll own complex AP tasks and build niche experience in the legal / professional services space.

Employer: Berkadia

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 base, plus potential incentives

base, plus potential incentives Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: High-impact role underwriting multifamily agency (GSE) loans, working closely with Fannie Mae and Berkadia’s mortgage banking network. You’ll analyze rents, cap rates, and market data, present deals, and even train new analysts.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Boca Raton, FL (in person)

Salary: $80,600 – $97,200 per year

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Hands-on senior accounting role covering GL, AP/AR, financial statements, and tax prep (1040, 1120, 1120S, 1065, 1041). You’ll use QuickBooks (desktop & online), ProSeries, and Excel to keep books tight and reporting accurate.

Employer: Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Salary: Competitive pay (commensurate with experience)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 40 hrs/week)

Why it’s interesting: Entry-to-mid level AR-focused accounting role at a large national creditors’ rights and real estate law firm. You’ll post payments, reconcile client accounts, audit AR, and get training, mentoring, PTO, holidays, medical/vision/dental, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Boca employers are moving fast and often consider nearby experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.