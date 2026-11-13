Boca Raton is busy hiring in HR right now, especially for senior and specialist roles. If you’ve got experience and want to level up, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: SBA Communications (S&P 500 company)

SBA Communications (S&P 500 company) Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus equity and bonus eligibility; exact range not listed)

Lead global equity programs (RSUs, PSUs, stock options, ESPP) for a major wireless infrastructure company. Great fit if you’re strong in stock plan administration, Excel, and cross‑functional work with HR, Payroll, Tax, Accounting, and Legal, and want a role with equity, 401(k) match, and flexible work options.

Employer: Baptist Health

Location: Boca Raton, FL (BRRH site)

(BRRH site) Type: Full-time, day shift (8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Salary: $77,848.65 – $101,203.25/year, depending on experience

Senior HRBP role with South Florida’s largest not‑for‑profit health system, supporting leaders and staff at the Boca Raton Regional Hospital site. Good match if you have 4+ years in HRBP/generalist work, strong business acumen, and want solid benefits, tuition reimbursement, and clear growth paths.

Employer: MDVIP

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $125,000/year base pay range

Own and improve HR systems (Paylocity HRIS plus payroll, benefits, ATS) for a national concierge healthcare leader. Ideal if you have 5+ years in HRIS/HR operations, love data and reporting, and want to drive process automation with strong pay, full benefits, and a “Great Place to Work” culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more HR roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.