Boca Raton is busy right now with front-desk and office roles, especially in healthcare and on campus. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Baptist Health

Baptist Health Location: Boca Raton, FL (Drummond Rehabilitation Institute)

(Drummond Rehabilitation Institute) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM

Pay: $17.62–$22.38/hour (depending on experience)

You’ll be the first point of contact for patients, handling check-ins, insurance details, and questions in a fast-paced rehab and imaging setting. This role is great if you have at least 1 year of patient access or similar experience, are detail-oriented, and want strong benefits, tuition help, and clear growth paths inside a large health system.

Employer: PT Solutions Physical Therapy

PT Solutions Physical Therapy Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time, schedule between 7:00 AM–7:00 PM, Mon–Fri

Pay: $19–$21/hour

This is a front-desk and insurance-focused role in a physical therapy clinic, handling scheduling, insurance verification, authorizations, and payments. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of customer service, like working with patients and providers, and want benefits, PTO, and room to grow in a nationwide practice.

Employer: Lynn University – Pine Tree Camps

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time seasonal (May–July 2027) + part-time prep in May

Pay: Not listed

Support a busy day and overnight camp with phones, scheduling, event planning, records, and office tasks. Ideal if you’re proficient in Microsoft Office, have a bachelor’s degree or 1–2 years admin experience, and can commit to all 9 weeks of camp (5/24/2027–7/30/2027) plus part-time hours earlier in May.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; admin roles in Boca tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.