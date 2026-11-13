📅 Free e-waste drop-off & shredding in Boca Raton

Clear out old gadgets and paperwork at a FREE e-Waste and Shred Event on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9am–12pm at 6500 Congress Ave., Boca Raton, FL 33487.

Open to City of Boca Raton residents only (non-commercial).

What you can bring (e-waste):

TVs , computers, laptops, monitors, printers, speakers, headphones

, computers, laptops, monitors, printers, speakers, headphones Phones, cell phones, tablets, small household electronics (toasters, microwaves, hair dryers, etc.)

Chargers, cables, anything with a cord or circuit board

Fluorescent and LED bulbs, ballasts, batteries (alkaline, lead-acid, lithium)

(alkaline, lead-acid, lithium) Medical equipment, ink/toner cartridges

Not accepted: CRT TVs/monitors, radioactive or household hazardous waste, large appliances (stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers).

Shredding details: