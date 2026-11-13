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Boca Raton
💰 Free e-waste recycling & shredding for Boca residents Nov 14
7 days ago
📅 Free e-waste drop-off & shredding in Boca Raton
Clear out old gadgets and paperwork at a FREE e-Waste and Shred Event on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9am–12pm at 6500 Congress Ave., Boca Raton, FL 33487.
Open to City of Boca Raton residents only (non-commercial).
What you can bring (e-waste):
- TVs, computers, laptops, monitors, printers, speakers, headphones
- Phones, cell phones, tablets, small household electronics (toasters, microwaves, hair dryers, etc.)
- Chargers, cables, anything with a cord or circuit board
- Fluorescent and LED bulbs, ballasts, batteries (alkaline, lead-acid, lithium)
- Medical equipment, ink/toner cartridges
Not accepted: CRT TVs/monitors, radioactive or household hazardous waste, large appliances (stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers).
Shredding details:
- Free shredding by Microshred Corporation
- Max 5 banker’s boxes per household
- Drive-thru setup with identity theft prevention tips on site.
More Info: Calendar • e-Waste and Shred Event
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