Boca Raton is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for folks who love strategy, AI, and building teams. If you’re ready for a bigger seat at the table, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kayne Anderson Real Estate

Kayne Anderson Real Estate Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee a national portfolio of multifamily and student housing assets across stabilized, development, and repositioning projects. This role is heavy on P&L performance, partner management, travel to properties (~2 days/week), and strategy with a top-tier real estate investment firm that manages $22B+ in assets and offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and parental leave.

Employer: EY

Location: Boca Raton, FL (Anywhere in US, hybrid with up to 50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Boca/“all other US offices” band): $125,900 – $231,100 base (plus performance-based pay and benefits)

Lead AI-enabled, outcome-focused products that change how clients work, not just what software they use. You’ll own the vision, roadmap, experiments, and adoption for new services in EY’s Challenger program, working with designers, engineers, and business leaders, with a strong comp + flexible vacation + full benefits package.

Employer: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELSIUS®, Alani Nu®, Rockstar®)

Location: Boca Raton, FL (hybrid/remote flexibility)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Travel: Up to 25% domestic

Up to Salary: Range not listed (role may include bonus + RSUs per posting)

Be the hands-on AI and analytics leader driving how this fast-growing energy drink company makes decisions. You’ll personally build AI agents and tools, redesign business processes, manage vendors, and lead change management across Sales, Marketing, Finance, Ops, and more, with comprehensive medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and additional benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles at this level move fast. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next big step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.