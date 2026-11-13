Boca Raton has a nice mix of law and compliance jobs right now, from courtroom work to behind-the-scenes review and title research. If you’re in legal or regulatory work, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: W3Global (plaintiff personal injury law practice)

W3Global (plaintiff personal injury law practice) Location: Boca Raton, FL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Handle complex plaintiff personal injury cases from intake through trial, including depositions, motions, hearings, mediations, and jury trials. Great fit if you have 5+ years of civil litigation (plaintiff or insurance defense) and want to grow into a lead trial attorney on high-value cases.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time

Review and monitor sales presentations to ensure they meet company policies, disclosure rules, and regulatory standards. Good for someone with compliance monitoring, QA, auditing, or investigations experience who likes trend analysis, report writing, and partnering with business teams. Comes with a strong benefits package and well-known travel discounts.

Employer: Old Republic Title

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Search and examine commercial title records, build chains of title, and prepare accurate title commitments and reports, from basic to more complex orders. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a title examiner, can read and plot legal descriptions, and want a role with detailed research, problem-solving, and a broad benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or locations you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.