Boca Raton’s tech scene is busy right now, with remote and hybrid roles that mix healthcare, SaaS, and big‑firm consulting. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: Pillr Health

Pillr Health Location: Remote (listed for Boca Raton, FL)

(listed for Boca Raton, FL) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead end‑to‑end onboarding of 340B compliance software for hospitals and health systems. This role is client‑facing and project‑heavy, perfect if you know 340B rules and like owning implementations from kickoff to go‑live.

Employer: Pillr Health

Pillr Health Location: Remote (listed for Boca Raton, FL)

(listed for Boca Raton, FL) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Senior‑level role leading complex SaaS onboarding projects for 340B customers. You’ll act as a subject matter expert on 340B operations and data integration, guiding strategy, configuration, and training across multiple implementations.

Employer: EY (Ernst & Young)

Location: Anywhere in the U.S. (listed for Boca Raton, FL; hybrid client‑serving model)

(listed for Boca Raton, FL; hybrid client‑serving model) Type: Full-time

Salary: $151,500 – $346,000 base (US range); higher range for NYC Metro, Washington State, and most of California

Senior manager role leading SAP managed services delivery and pursuits for large clients. Ideal if you have 8–10+ years in SAP operations, love building client relationships, and want big‑firm pay plus a broad benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.