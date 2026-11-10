🚌 Boca Raton Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Boca Raton has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from local delivery to high-end aviation. Here are a few solid options worth a look this week.

Employer: Blair Logistics

Blair Logistics Location: Boca Raton, FL (OTR, home weekends)

(OTR, home weekends) Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor (lease purchase)

Pay: Up to $3,500 per week (68%–76% of linehaul) + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Flatbed OTR role with weekend home time, high percentage pay, and a lease-to-own truck program (typically 2–4 years to ownership). Includes all-expenses-paid orientation, weekly direct deposit, trailer maintenance covered when using a Blair trailer, and no forced dispatch.

Employer: Galo Logistics, LLC (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)

Galo Logistics, LLC (Amazon Delivery Service Partner) Location: Boca Raton, FL (van lot in Deerfield, load at DM06 Boca station)

(van lot in Deerfield, load at DM06 Boca station) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: From $22.50/hour, paid bi-weekly

Drive an Amazon-branded van, follow a GPS route, and deliver packages to homes and businesses—no CDL needed and paid training from day one. Active, 10-hour day shifts (4 days/week full-time or 2–3 days/week part-time) with benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and a company truck for your route.

Employer: Solairus Aviation

Location: KBCT – Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time Captain

Pay Range (company-wide crewmembers): $50,000–$500,000, depending on aircraft, experience, duties, and location

Lead safe operation of a Gulfstream G650ER for a private operation out of KBCT, handling preflight checks, weather/route planning, and all flight paperwork. Requires strong jet time (3,000+ total hours, 500+ turbojet), G650ER or comparable type rating, first-class medical, and living within about 2 hours of KBCT or willingness to relocate.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Even one quick application can open a new door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.