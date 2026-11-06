🛒 Boca Raton Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Boca Raton’s retail scene is busy right now, with openings from big national brands and niche shops. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, there are several solid options here.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $34.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/05/2027

Lead day-to-day store operations, support the Store Manager, and keep the team focused on great customer service. This role comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and steady 40 hours/week.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time

Help DIY customers find the right auto parts, handle advanced parts lookups, and manage key-holder tasks like opening/closing. Great fit if you have 3–5 years of automotive parts experience and enjoy problem-solving at the counter.

Employer: National Floors Direct

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time

Work with customers who are thinking about canceling flooring orders and find solutions to keep their business. Ideal if you have 2+ years in customer retention or inside sales and like turning tough calls into saved sales.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Boca Raton, FL (Palm Beach – Boca Raton store)

Type: Part-time

Help customers shop, ring up purchases, and learn custom framing so you can create finished pieces for their art. Good for creative folks who want retail hours with employee discounts and access to a range of benefits (depending on eligibility).

Employer: Läderach

Location: Town Center at Boca Raton, FL

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Be a chocolate-loving brand ambassador—help customers, run the register, and support merchandising in a busy chocolaterie. Role offers competitive pay, premium holiday pay (time and a half), annual bonus eligibility, employee discounts, and “chocolate at work.”

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail jobs in Boca Raton tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.