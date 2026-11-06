🏥 Boca Raton Healthcare Jobs With Big Bonuses & Flexible Roles

Boca Raton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong hospital systems and specialty care groups hiring right now. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medical imaging or patient care.

Employer: Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time

Bonus: Sign-on up to $25,000

Day-shift inpatient radiology role doing a variety of diagnostic imaging and some support tasks (vitals, EKG, front desk, etc.). Great fit if you have 1+ year acute care experience, ARRT Radiography, CRT, and BLS, and want strong benefits, tuition help, and clear career paths.

Employer: Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time

Bonus: Sign-on up to $25,000

Estimated pay: $39.13 – $50.87/hour, depending on experience

Inpatient MRI role covering all age groups, focused on high-quality imaging and patient satisfaction. You’ll need 1+ year experience, advanced ARRT MRI (RT(MR)) or ARMRIT, CRT, ARRT Radiography, and BLS—plus you get access to strong benefits, wellness programs, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: The MedElite Group (for Infinite Medical P.C.)

(for Infinite Medical P.C.) Location: Boca Raton, FL (travel to multiple facilities)

(travel to multiple facilities) Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Compensation: $10 per patient (about 15–25 patients/day, varies)

Mobile role supporting dermatology laser phototherapy in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities. Good match if you’re an MA, LPN, or CNA, like working with seniors, can travel between sites, and want flexible hours in a mission-driven setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Boca Raton moves fast and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.