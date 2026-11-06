🍽️ Boca Raton Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Boca Raton’s hospitality scene is busy right now—restaurants, clubs, and resorts are all hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind a fast pace, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about VIP service at a private aviation terminal—greeting guests and crews, arranging concierge services, and coordinating flights and amenities. Expect a mix of indoor/outdoor work, varied hours, and strong benefits from a large, global hospitality company.

Employer: SanTo's Buffet Boca Raton (Santos Modern American Buffet & Sushi)

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: About $2,500–$3,500/month (hourly + tips), 25–35 hrs/week

Serve drinks, explain the buffet concept, and keep tables moving in a busy all-you-can-eat spot. Great fit if you already have serving experience, can handle rushes, and want steady tip income.

Employer: Waves Management LLC

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal

Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal Pay: $16–$19/hour

Work outdoors by the water, setting up towels, watching guest activity, and keeping the area safe and fun. Ideal if you’re 18+, have some pool/beach experience, and don’t mind working holidays.

Employer: Sushi Dojo

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: From $15/hour

Support a small sushi kitchen by washing dishes, keeping things clean, and helping with basic prep and takeout orders. Good entry role if you’re reliable, want kitchen experience, and like a tight-knit team.

Employer: Boca Lago Country Club

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Seasonal, Part-time

Seasonal, Part-time Pay: $15–$16/hour

Set up dining rooms, clear and reset tables, refill drinks, and keep service flowing. Nice option if you’re starting out in hospitality and want flexible hours plus an employee discount.

Employer: Boca Lago Country Club

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: From $18/hour

Serve members in an upscale country club setting—taking orders, serving food and wine, and managing multiple tables. Best for experienced servers, especially those with prior country club background.

Employer: Sushi Dojo

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: $35–$40/hour (paid trial available)

Run the takeout/delivery sushi line—rolls, nigiri, sashimi, and hand rolls during rushes. Great fit if you’re an experienced sushi chef who’s fast, organized, and ready to start right away.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many places are flexible on hours and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.