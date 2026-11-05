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Boca Raton
📅 3D Printing A-CAD-emy series for ages 11–14 in Boca
7 days ago
📅 3D Printing Class Series for Ages 11–14
A fun 3D printing program, 3D Printing A-CAD-emy, is being offered at the Children's Science Explorium, 300 South Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33486.
The class meets on four Thursdays: Nov 5, Nov 19, Dec 3, and Dec 17, 2026, starting at 5:45 PM.
Kids will:
- Explore CAD (computer-aided design) programs
- Learn about different 3D printers
- Design their own creations
- Take home a trinket every class
Details:
- For ages 11–14 only
- Cost: $100 for residents, $125 for non-residents
- Pre-registration is required
- No unregistered siblings may attend
If you have a tween or teen who loves engineering, art, or just has big ideas, this could be a great fit.
More Info: Calendar • 3D Printing A-CAD-emy
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