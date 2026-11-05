📅 3D Printing A-CAD-emy series for ages 11–14 in Boca

📅 3D Printing Class Series for Ages 11–14

A fun 3D printing program, 3D Printing A-CAD-emy, is being offered at the Children's Science Explorium, 300 South Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33486.

The class meets on four Thursdays: Nov 5, Nov 19, Dec 3, and Dec 17, 2026, starting at 5:45 PM.

Kids will:

Explore CAD (computer-aided design) programs

Learn about different 3D printers

Design their own creations

Take home a trinket every class

Details:

For ages 11–14 only

only Cost: $100 for residents , $125 for non-residents

, Pre-registration is required

No unregistered siblings may attend

If you have a tween or teen who loves engineering, art, or just has big ideas, this could be a great fit.