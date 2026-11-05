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🚌 Boca Raton Transportation Jobs: Multiple Local Driving Roles
Boca Raton has some solid driving and delivery options right now, from Amazon routes to FedEx courier work. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.
Delivery Driver (21+ years old)/(Valid Driver's License)
- Employer: Galo Logistics, LLC (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)
- Location: Boca Raton, FL (van lot in Deerfield, loadout at DM06 in Boca)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: From $22.50/hour
Drive an Amazon-branded van, follow a GPS route, and deliver packages to homes and businesses. Paid training, company truck, health, dental, vision, paid time off, and flexible schedules (4×10 hr full-time or 2–3 days part-time, includes one weekend day).
Courier/DOT-2
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday (Tue–Fri 8:50–12:05, Sat 8:20–15:20)
- Pay: Not listed
Drive FedEx vehicles for local pick-up and delivery with steady daytime hours and regular customer contact. Must be 21+, able to lift 50 lbs, pass a medical exam, and complete FedEx driving and courier training (3 full-time training days required).
Courier/Swing Drvr/DOT-1
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, AM/PM swing shifts
- Pay: Not listed
Full-time swing courier role covering different routes in the station’s area, so it’s great if you like variety and know Boca well. Must be 21+, able to lift 50 lbs, hold a valid driver’s license with a good record, and pass required safety and medical checks.
If one of these fits your style, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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