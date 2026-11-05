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🚔 Boca Raton Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Security Roles Open
Boca Raton has steady demand for trained security pros, from luxury residential posts to armed leadership roles. If you’ve got your Florida licenses and a calm head under pressure, there are some solid options here.
Security Shift Supervisor – Armed
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead an on-site team as an Armed Security Shift Supervisor, coordinating officers, handling staffing needs, and responding to incidents. Good fit if you have 2+ years of security and supervisory experience, an armed guard license, and are ready to coach officers while keeping a large client site running smoothly.
Luxury Residential Security Officer – Gatehouse | $20/hr
- Employer: PSI Security & Investigations (ALINA Residences)
- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Type: Full-time & Part-time (8-hour shifts)
- Pay: $20.00/hour
Unarmed gatehouse role at a high-end luxury residence, focused on hospitality as much as security. Great for someone with a Florida Class D license, strong customer service or hotel experience, and a polished, professional look who enjoys greeting residents and managing access.
Armed Security Officer
- Employer: Mason Security Protective Services LLC
- Location: Boca Raton, FL (multiple South Florida sites)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Armed officer role with options for regular posts or floating assignments across different client locations. Best for experienced pros with Florida Class G & D licenses and 2+ years of armed security, especially those with law enforcement or military backgrounds who want varied work and room to pick up extra shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many security companies in our area are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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