🚔 Boca Raton Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Security Roles Open

Boca Raton has steady demand for trained security pros, from luxury residential posts to armed leadership roles. If you’ve got your Florida licenses and a calm head under pressure, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead an on-site team as an Armed Security Shift Supervisor, coordinating officers, handling staffing needs, and responding to incidents. Good fit if you have 2+ years of security and supervisory experience, an armed guard license, and are ready to coach officers while keeping a large client site running smoothly.

Employer: PSI Security & Investigations (ALINA Residences)

(ALINA Residences) Location: Boca Raton, FL

Type: Full-time & Part-time (8-hour shifts)

Full-time & Part-time (8-hour shifts) Pay: $20.00/hour

Unarmed gatehouse role at a high-end luxury residence, focused on hospitality as much as security. Great for someone with a Florida Class D license, strong customer service or hotel experience, and a polished, professional look who enjoys greeting residents and managing access.

Employer: Mason Security Protective Services LLC

Location: Boca Raton, FL (multiple South Florida sites)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Salary: Not listed

Armed officer role with options for regular posts or floating assignments across different client locations. Best for experienced pros with Florida Class G & D licenses and 2+ years of armed security, especially those with law enforcement or military backgrounds who want varied work and room to pick up extra shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many security companies in our area are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.