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Boca Raton

Boca Raton To Activate New School Zone Speed Cameras

By Daniel Nee,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poP0i_1GnkW2Dc00

Speed cameras near Omni Middle School and Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 2026. (Photo: Boca Daily News)

Boca Raton will activate new speed enforcement cameras near four schools next week as part of the city’s automated school zone enforcement program.

The cameras will be turned on Monday, Nov. 9 in three schools zones that cover four schools: Calusa Elementary School, Blue Lake Elementary School, and Omni Middle School/Spanish River High School. The speed camera enforcement began last year and had always been expected to be expanded once approval was granted for coverage near county roadways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMVSt_1GnkW2Dc00

Speed cameras near Omni Middle School and Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 2026. (Photo: Boca Daily News)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GhZen_1GnkW2Dc00

Speed cameras near Omni Middle School and Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 2026. (Photo: Boca Daily News)

Each school zone will have a 30-day warning period when its initial cameras are activated. After the warning period, motorists traveling 11 m.p.h. or more over the posted speed limit while lights are flashing will be subject to a $100 civil penalty. Citations do not result in points on a driver’s license or affect auto insurance rates. The new schools and times are:

  • Calusa Elementary School
    Location: 2051 Clint Moore Road
    Morning: 7:05–8:05 a.m.
    Afternoon: 2:00–2:35 p.m.
  • Blue Lake Elementary School
    Location: Military Trail and Potomac Road
    Morning: 7:20–8:05 a.m.
    Afternoon: 2:00–2:35 p.m.
  • Omni Middle School/Spanish River High School
    Location: Jog Road and Yamato Road
    Morning: 7:00–9:35 a.m.
    Afternoon: 2:45–4:35 p.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lHuZ_1GnkW2Dc00

Speed cameras near Omni Middle School and Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 2026. (Photo: Boca Daily News)

The city previously implemented the program in the Addison Mizner School, Boca Raton Community High School and the J.C. Mitchell Elementary School zones.

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