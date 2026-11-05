Boca Raton To Activate New School Zone Speed Cameras

Boca Raton will activate new speed enforcement cameras near four schools next week as part of the city’s automated school zone enforcement program.

The cameras will be turned on Monday, Nov. 9 in three schools zones that cover four schools: Calusa Elementary School, Blue Lake Elementary School, and Omni Middle School/Spanish River High School. The speed camera enforcement began last year and had always been expected to be expanded once approval was granted for coverage near county roadways.

Each school zone will have a 30-day warning period when its initial cameras are activated. After the warning period, motorists traveling 11 m.p.h. or more over the posted speed limit while lights are flashing will be subject to a $100 civil penalty. Citations do not result in points on a driver’s license or affect auto insurance rates. The new schools and times are:

Calusa Elementary School

Location: 2051 Clint Moore Road

Morning: 7:05–8:05 a.m.

Afternoon: 2:00–2:35 p.m.

Location: 2051 Clint Moore Road Morning: 7:05–8:05 a.m. Afternoon: 2:00–2:35 p.m. Blue Lake Elementary School

Location: Military Trail and Potomac Road

Morning: 7:20–8:05 a.m.

Afternoon: 2:00–2:35 p.m.

Location: Military Trail and Potomac Road Morning: 7:20–8:05 a.m. Afternoon: 2:00–2:35 p.m. Omni Middle School/Spanish River High School

Location: Jog Road and Yamato Road

Morning: 7:00–9:35 a.m.

Afternoon: 2:45–4:35 p.m.

The city previously implemented the program in the Addison Mizner School, Boca Raton Community High School and the J.C. Mitchell Elementary School zones.