Boba Up Brings a Unique Self-Serve Bubble Tea Experience to Seattle's University District

In the heart of Seattle's University District, Boba Up has introduced a distinctive approach to enjoying bubble tea. Since opening in December 2019, the locally owned business has offered the Pacific Northwest's first self-serve bubble tea experience, giving customers the freedom to create their own personalized drinks.

Co-founded by Michelle Lu and Maya Lu, Boba Up was established with a vision to make bubble tea more interactive, customizable, and accessible. Unlike traditional bubble tea shops, where customers typically order from a predetermined menu, Boba Up invites guests to explore a variety of tea flavors, mix and match toppings, and create beverages according to their individual preferences—all at one price, with no additional charges for toppings.

Beyond its innovative self-serve concept, Boba Up offers a selection of Asian-inspired food and snacks, comfortable seating, and board games. Together, these features create a casual, welcoming gathering space for University of Washington students, neighborhood residents, families, and visitors.







Building a Business Through Challenges

Opening just months before the COVID-19 pandemic presented unexpected challenges. Despite the difficult business environment, Boba Up remained committed to its unique concept while adapting to changing circumstances and customer needs.

Through perseverance, innovation, and continued customer support, the business established its presence in Seattle's competitive food and beverage market.

One of the most rewarding aspects of operating Boba Up has been seeing customers return regularly, often introducing friends and family to the self-serve experience. Over the years, the shop has become a place where people can relax, socialize, and enjoy bubble tea together.







A Strong Connection to the University District

Community involvement has remained an important part of Boba Up's identity. Through partnerships with University of Washington organizations, local fundraisers, sponsorships, and neighborhood events, the business continues to support the community it serves.

For co-founders Michelle Lu and Maya Lu, operating Boba Up goes beyond providing food and beverages. Their vision includes contributing to the vitality of Seattle's University District and creating a welcoming environment where students, residents, and visitors can connect.

A Popular Destination for Bubble Tea and Catering

Located along the bustling University Way NE, commonly known as "The Ave," Boba Up has become a popular destination for University of Washington students, local residents, and visitors seeking a unique bubble tea experience.

Beyond its storefront, Boba Up has expanded its reach through catering services for corporate offices, universities, schools, private celebrations, and community events throughout the greater Seattle area. From small gatherings to large-scale events serving hundreds to thousands of guests, Boba Up brings its signature bubble tea flavors to customers beyond the University District.

With a growing catering presence and continued support from the local community, Boba Up remains focused on making quality bubble tea accessible for everyday visits, workplace celebrations, and special occasions.







Looking Ahead

As Boba Up looks toward the future, its founders remain focused on innovation, quality, customer satisfaction, and strengthening relationships within the local community.

By combining the freedom of customization with an interactive customer experience, Boba Up continues to offer a distinctive alternative in Seattle's bubble tea market.

With its commitment to affordability, creativity, and community engagement, Boba Up looks forward to growing alongside the University District while continuing to bring people together, one cup at a time.

Visit Boba Up

Address: 4141 University Way NE #103, Seattle, WA 98105

Website: https://bobaupseattle.com

Established: December 2019

Co-Founders: Michelle Lu and Maya Lu

✨ What Makes It Different: The Pacific Northwest's first self-serve bubble tea experience, where customers can mix and match their favorite tea flavors and toppings at one price, with no additional charge for toppings. Your Drink. Your Way!

🤝 Community Involvement: Partnerships with University of Washington organizations, local fundraisers, sponsorships, and neighborhood events.