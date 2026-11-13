Boaz has a nice mix of retail openings right now, from big-box stores to auto parts and greeting cards. Good options here if you want flexible hours or a foot in the door with a national brand.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Boaz, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools to suggest solutions. Good fit if you like cars, talking with people, and want a flexible schedule with room to grow.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Boaz, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales on the floor, help train and coach the team, and support the Store Manager with daily operations and inventory. This is a solid step up if you already have retail experience and want leadership responsibility.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #298

Location: 1972 HWY 431, Boaz, AL 35957

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $14 – $27 per hour, plus possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Greet shoppers, keep general merchandise, hobbies, and home improvement areas neat, and help with things like paint mixing or fabric cutting. Comes with access to Walmart benefits, discounts, and Live Better U education programs, even for part-timers.

Employer: Hallmark

Location: Boaz, AL

Type: Part-time , about 7–10 hours/week

, about Pay: $13.50 – $15.50 per hour, with paid training and voluntary benefits

Work mostly on your own in local stores, stocking and organizing Hallmark cards and gifts, setting up seasonal displays, and helping with holiday resets. Great if you want light, flexible hours and don’t mind a bit of lifting and ladder-climbing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby and different shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.