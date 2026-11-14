Boardman’s data center scene is busy right now, and AWS is hiring across several tech levels. If you’re into networks, hardware, or IT leadership, these are worth a look.

Employer: Amazon Data Services, Inc. (AWS)

Amazon Data Services, Inc. (AWS) Location: Boardman, OR (GovCloud region – U.S. citizens only for access)

(GovCloud region – for access) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $54.18/hour (location-dependent range listed for OR/VA)

Hands-on role building and supporting AWS data center networks. You’ll rack/stack gear, run and troubleshoot cabling, fix routing and connectivity issues, and help roll out new hardware. Expect physical work (lifting up to 40 lbs, ladders, 24/7 environment) plus ticket-based tasks and up to 20% travel in the region.

Employer: Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. Location: Boardman, OR (also supports Hermiston/Umatilla)

(also supports Hermiston/Umatilla) Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $54.00/hour

More senior deployment role where you act as a technical point of contact for network capacity projects. You’ll launch new network capacity, inspect server racks and network gear for quality, drive process improvements, and coordinate closely with deployment techs, supply chain, and project managers. Good fit if you have networking + project experience and like solving complex data center issues.

Employer: Amazon Data Services, Inc. (AWS)

Amazon Data Services, Inc. (AWS) Location: Boardman, OR (AWS GovCloud region)

(AWS GovCloud region) Type: Full-time, Night shift

Pay: $78,400 – $137,300/year

Lead the night team that keeps AWS data centers running. You’ll manage technicians across locations, handle ticket queues, staffing and training, on-call rotations, and major incident response. This is a good step if you have IT + people management experience and want to own operations, metrics, and process improvements for a mission-critical site.

If any of these sound close to your skills, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.