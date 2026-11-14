Boardman’s data center scene is busy right now, and AWS is a big part of it. If you’ve got electrical, mechanical, or facilities skills, there are several solid roles to check out.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Boardman, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.88 – $57.50/hour (Boardman range listed)

Hands-on role keeping AWS data centers running with 99.999% uptime. You’ll do building rounds, monitor BMS/EPMS, work on generators, UPS, cooling systems, and support contractors. 1+ year of electrical or mechanical facilities maintenance and basic Microsoft Office skills required. Some travel between sites and 12-hour rotating shifts possible; relocation lump-sum available.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Boardman, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.00 – $65.91/hour (Boardman ranges listed)

Similar core work—maintaining mission-critical power and cooling gear—but at a more senior level with higher pay. You’ll handle troubleshooting, PMs, and project work across data centers, with a big focus on safety and reliability. Needs 2+ years of electrical and mechanical experience and 2+ years with Microsoft Office; flexible schedule including nights/weekends. Includes RSUs, sign-on, and full Amazon benefits.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Boardman, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00 – $57.50/hour (Boardman ranges listed)

Front-line role in an AWS GovCloud region, supporting generators, switchgear, UPS, PDUs, chillers, and more. You’ll do rounds, monitor systems, write up changes, and support vendors, with possible 12-hour rotating shifts and travel to other sites. Requires 1+ year of electrical or mechanical experience and Microsoft Office; relocation lump-sum and Day 1 benefits included.

If any of these sound close to your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.