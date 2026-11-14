Boardman’s farm scene is busy, and Threemile Canyon Farms is hiring for key roles that keep their huge operation running strong.

Below are a couple of solid options if you like working outdoors and don’t mind getting a little dusty.

Employer: Threemile Canyon Farms

Threemile Canyon Farms Location: Boardman, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead irrigation across 39,500+ acres of irrigated farmland. You’ll plan water use, set irrigation schedules, manage budgets, and supervise irrigation staff while keeping systems efficient and in line with regulations. Great fit if you have a 2–4 year degree or 3–5 years’ irrigation experience and like mixing field work with planning and leadership.

Employer: Threemile Canyon Farms

Threemile Canyon Farms Location: Boardman, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run trucks and loaders to move feed and support daily dairy operations. You’ll do basic equipment checks, follow safety rules, and work mostly outdoors around cows and farm equipment. Good match if you have tractor/truck driving experience, a valid driver’s license, and can handle physical work and long shifts.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.