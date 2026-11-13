Boardman’s data center scene is busy right now, with AWS hiring for key roles that keep the cloud running. If you’ve got electrical, mechanical, or data center experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Boardman, OR (may also support Hermiston and Umatilla sites)

(may also support Hermiston and Umatilla sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.00 – $65.00/hour (USA, OR)

Hands-on role keeping AWS data centers up and running with 99.999% uptime. You’ll work on generators, UPS, chillers, cooling towers, and more, doing rounds, PMs, and troubleshooting. Flexible shifts (including nights/weekends), travel between nearby sites, and a relocation lump-sum may be available.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Boardman, OR (role also listed for other states, but this link is for Boardman)

(role also listed for other states, but this link is for Boardman) Type: Full-time

Pay (Boardman, OR): $37.00 – $65.91/hour

Very similar hands-on data center technician role, but tied to AWS DCC Communities sites. You’ll monitor BMS/EPMS, handle rack installs/decommissions, and support mission-critical power and cooling systems. Includes relocation lump-sum for eligible hires; note that Amazon does not sponsor visas for this one.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Boardman, OR

Type: Full-time, night shift

Pay: $96,000 – $166,300/year (USA, OR, Boardman)

Lead role for experienced data center pros. You’ll be the main escalation point for facility issues, guide and train technicians, manage projects, and oversee critical systems (switchgear, generators, UPS, chillers, CRAC/CRAH, etc.). This is a good fit if you have 3+ years in mission-critical facilities and want leadership responsibility on nights.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—AWS often welcomes non-traditional paths and related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.