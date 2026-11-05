🏭 Boardman, OR Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Boardman’s food plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Location: Boardman, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.30/hour

This role runs the blanchers, dryers, and fryers that make Lamb Weston’s famous fries. You’ll monitor temps, oil quality, and product color, keep the area clean, and work safely around heat and chemicals. Great fit if you have 6+ months manufacturing experience and want strong benefits and training.

Employer: Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Location: Boardman, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.98/hour

Train to set up and operate cutting and processing equipment that feeds the fry lines. You’ll troubleshoot machines, swap out bad parts, log issues, and use touch screens and radios while following strict safety rules. Good for someone who likes mechanical work and wants to grow into a skilled operator role.

Employer: Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Location: Boardman, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.73/hour

Entry-level job in the cold room and packaging area. You’ll hand-stack cases on pallets, break down and band totes, keep codes and boxes looking good, and help cover breaks. No experience needed, but you must be able to lift up to 50 lbs and handle hot, cold, and noisy conditions.

Employer: Calbee America

Location: Boardman, OR

Type: Full-time, Swing Shift (approx. 2:45pm–11:00pm)

Pay: Not listed

Keep high-speed snack production lines running by doing preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, and repairs on electrical, mechanical, and pneumatic systems. Ideal if you have 3–5 years maintenance experience, can read technical drawings, and like varied work from welding and plumbing to PLC-related tasks.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.