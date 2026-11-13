Boardman has a nice mix of office and retail roles right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Boardman, Ohio:

Employer: Progressive

Progressive Location: Boardman, OH (955 Windham Court, Suite #200) – hybrid, in-office 2 days/week

(955 Windham Court, Suite #200) – hybrid, in-office 2 days/week Salary: $54,000–$57,500/year + potential Gainshare bonus up to 16%

+ potential Type: Full-time

This is a phone-based role helping drivers after accidents, handling claims from start to finish. You’ll get in-depth paid training, strong benefits (401k match, health, PTO, parental leave), and a clear path to grow in insurance.

Employer: MAC.BID

Location: Boardman, OH (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: Not listed (hourly, full-time)

Not listed (hourly, full-time) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 10:00 am–6:00 pm

Work with an online auction company that sells customer returns and overstock. You’ll help people set up accounts, place bids, handle returns, and answer questions, plus get weekly pay, healthcare after 60 days, 401(k) with match, PTO, and even credit to bid on items yourself.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Kay/Jared/Zales family)

(Kay/Jared/Zales family) Location: Fashion Square, Boardman, OH

Salary: From $15/hour (full-time, 40 hrs/week, some nights/weekends)

(full-time, 40 hrs/week, some nights/weekends) Type: Full-time

Great if you like hands-on, detailed work and customer service. Start with admin and polishing, then train up to become a Bench Jeweler with paid jeweler certification classes, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, tuition help, and merchandise discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings on their main careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.