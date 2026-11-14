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2027 BMW X5 40d xDrive Photos: Vancouver Green, No M Sport
By Horatiu Boeriu,2 days ago
BMW Romania has released a photo gallery of the new BMW X5 40d xDrive, and the diesel SUV in them skips the M Sport Package. The G65 X5 wears Vancouver Green Metallic with the standard bumpers and rides on 22-inch Y-spoke style 1114 wheels in a two-tone finish, with BMW Individual leather in Smoke White inside. In the country, the new X5 40d xDrive starts at €95,408.50 including VAT.