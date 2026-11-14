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BMW Still Wants To Build Six EVs In The US. But Which Ones?
By Adrian Padeanu,12 days ago
BMW first announced plans to build at least six fully electric vehicles in the United States back in October 2022. Four years later, the ambitious target remains on the table. The commitment was reiterated this week alongside the start of series production of Gen6 high-voltage batteries in Woodruff. However, the identities of most of those models are still a mystery. So far, the company has officially confirmed only one of the six: the iX5 (G65).