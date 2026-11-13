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The $81,250 BMW iX5 Now Has Its Own Battery Plant 15 Miles Away. Here’s Where The Cells Come From
By Horatiu Boeriu,9 days ago
BMW started series production of sixth-generation high-voltage batteries at its new Plant Woodruff in South Carolina today. The first customer is the BMW iX5, the first fully electric BMW assembled in the United States. Finished packs go by truck about 15 miles to Plant Spartanburg, where iX5 production is due to start before the end of the year.