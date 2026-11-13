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BMW Australia’s CEO Says EVs Are Keeping Its V8s Alive, And The New X5 Could Get One Next
By Horatiu Boeriu,9 days ago
BMW hasn’t had to pull a single model from sale under Australia’s New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES), and its local boss says electric cars are the reason. BMW Group Australia CEO Vikram Pawah says EVs made up nearly 20 percent of BMW’s Australian sales in 2025, enough of a cushion to keep its V8s and inline-sixes in showrooms as the rules tighten.