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BMW iX4 Production Is Underway In Hungary, At The Plant That Built 50,000 iX3s In Less Than A Year
By Horatiu Boeriu,10 days ago
The BMW iX4 is now in series production at BMW’s plant in Debrecen, Hungary, four months ahead of its March 2027 market launch. It’s the second Neue Klasse model built there after the iX3, and the longer-range iX4 50 xDrive is rated at up to 828 km (514 miles) on the WLTP cycle, which is more than the iX3 manages. Internally coded NA7, the iX4 takes the X4’s recipe of a sloping roofline over SUV proportions and moves it onto Neue Klasse hardware.