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BMW’s Next M3 Wagon Could Have Company in America
By Steven Paul,8 days ago
American BMW enthusiasts have spent years asking for an M3 Touring. If the next generation finally makes it here, they might have something else to consider before placing an order. Audi is leaving the door open to a U.S.-market RS5 Avant, potentially setting up a smaller-scale version of the M5 Touring versus RS6 Avant rivalry. Neither company has confirmed that matchup for American showrooms. But it’s starting to look like there’s real potential for U.S. shoppers to be spoiled for choice.