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This Green-Over-White 2027 BMW X5 Is A Real Head-Turner
By Adrian Padeanu,8 days ago
BMW’s fifth X5 has plenty going for it, but some configurations are considerably more interesting than others. This particular G65 build makes a strong case for looking beyond the usual shades of black, gray, and white. Finished in Vancouver Green, the Spartanburg-made luxury SUV combines its striking exterior with a contrasting Smoke White leather interior.