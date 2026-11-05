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The Fastest BMW Nürburgring Lap Times in 2026, Ranked and Explained
By Steven Paul,5 days ago
Nürburgring lap times serve a number of uses. Manufacturers love bandying them about, proving to you just how much better the new model is compared to the old one. Bench racers and Internet forum enthusiasts love them; undoubtedly, many of them fancy it as the thinking man’s quarter-mile or 0-60 stat. BMW is certainly no exception to the former. And why should they be? A good Nürburgring Nordschleife lap is arguably one of the most impressive feats a car can manage today. Perhaps predictably, BMW’s quickest Nordschleife laps come from a handful of M cars. But, funny enough, only three nameplates are even present among the top five. These are the fastest BMWs around the Ring as of November 2026, ranked by their published times for a complete 20.832-kilometer Nürburgring Nordschleife lap.