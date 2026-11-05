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2028 BMW iX2 Facelift Spied With A Neue Klasse Face
By Horatiu Boeriu,5 days ago
A camouflaged prototype of the facelifted BMW X2 (U10) was caught in Germany wearing the slim headlights and reworked nose of BMW’s Neue Klasse design. The electric iX2 is rumored to follow with both of its versions, the iX2 20 and the iX2 30 xDrive, carried over on the existing platform through the LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, BMW’s term for a mid-cycle refresh), even though BMW is retiring the current iX1 instead of facelifting it.