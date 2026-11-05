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BMW Is Keeping The B7 Name For The New ALPINA 7 Series
By Horatiu Boeriu,3 days ago
The V8-powered ALPINA 7 Series (G72) due in 2027 revives the B7 badge last worn by the G12, and the ALPINA version of the next-generation X7 will still be sold as the XB7. The new ALPINA 7 Series will still be called the B7. We learned that BMW is keeping the name for the first car of its BMW ALPINA brand, and the ALPINA version of the next-generation X7 stays an XB7.