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BMW Sales Are Down Across Many Models This Year, But One Is Up 16%
By Adrian Padeanu,3 days ago
BMW’s sales performance through the first nine months of 2026 makes for some interesting reading. While the company continues to sell plenty of cars, several model lines are losing ground compared to the same period last year. The declines are particularly steep at the more expensive end of the lineup, with the 7 Series/8 Series and 5 Series/6 Series combinations taking some of the biggest hits.