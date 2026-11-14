Blythewood has several steady security roles open right now, all with clear schedules and hourly pay listed. Good options here if you want consistent shifts and room to grow in public safety.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Blythewood, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Schedule: Wed & Thu, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Work at a busy retail entrance, greeting shoppers, watching doors, and doing light patrols. Good fit if you have 1+ year of security experience, like customer service, and want a steady two-evening schedule with access to extra shifts through their app.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Blythewood, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.10/hour

Schedule: Wed & Thu, 2:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Patrol a manufacturing site, check access points, and respond to alarms and incidents. This role pays more but asks for 2+ years of law enforcement/military police/corrections plus 2+ years of security experience, so it’s ideal if you already have a public safety background.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Blythewood, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Schedule: Wed–Sat, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Day-shift role at a retail site, focused on access control, patrols, and helping shoppers and staff. Great if you want full-time hours, steady mornings, and eligibility for health insurance and 401(k) as part of a larger security team.

If one of these fits you, click through, check the full details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.