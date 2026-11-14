Blythewood’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and room to grow, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation Location: Blythewood, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$21/hr to start, with potential first-year total compensation of $54,111+ , plus $2.50/hr night shift differential and quarterly bonuses

to start, with potential , plus and Schedule: 12-hour shifts on a 2-2-3 rotation (about 15 workdays a month, days or nights)

Operate and monitor lines that turn resin into film for food and medical packaging. This role stands out for employee ownership from day one, built-in overtime, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays from day one), and a clear path to move up.

Employer: Constantia Flexibles

Location: Blythewood, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the press and coating teams by mixing and matching inks, coatings, and adhesives, managing inventory, and keeping production running smoothly. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with basic math, can run a forklift, and want steady work with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: JTEKT North America

Location: Blythewood, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead key manufacturing areas in the Richland plant (turning, grinding, etc.). This is a leadership role managing teams, production targets, and quality goals. Best for someone with a BA/BS in business or engineering, 3–5 years of related experience, and at least 2 years in a leadership role, looking to grow in an established automotive/industrial environment.

Employer: IPG

Location: Blythewood, SC

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Pay: Not listed

Run saturation equipment in the Manufacturing department on a steady day shift, handling material, monitoring machines, doing basic maintenance, and quality checks. Good match if you have a high school diploma, can lift 50 lbs, don’t mind heat and humidity, and want a stable role with training, safety focus, and growth opportunities at a global packaging company.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company offers training and room to move into other roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.