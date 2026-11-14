undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Several Manufacturing & Production Jobs in Blythewood, SC
Blythewood’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and room to grow, this week has some solid options.
Production Operator
- Employer: Charter Next Generation
- Location: Blythewood, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$21/hr to start, with potential first-year total compensation of $54,111+, plus $2.50/hr night shift differential and quarterly bonuses
- Schedule: 12-hour shifts on a 2-2-3 rotation (about 15 workdays a month, days or nights)
Operate and monitor lines that turn resin into film for food and medical packaging. This role stands out for employee ownership from day one, built-in overtime, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays from day one), and a clear path to move up.
Ink Room Technician
- Employer: Constantia Flexibles
- Location: Blythewood, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support the press and coating teams by mixing and matching inks, coatings, and adhesives, managing inventory, and keeping production running smoothly. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with basic math, can run a forklift, and want steady work with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits.
Supervisor Production GSL
- Employer: JTEKT North America
- Location: Blythewood, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead key manufacturing areas in the Richland plant (turning, grinding, etc.). This is a leadership role managing teams, production targets, and quality goals. Best for someone with a BA/BS in business or engineering, 3–5 years of related experience, and at least 2 years in a leadership role, looking to grow in an established automotive/industrial environment.
Saturation Machine Operator – Day Shift (6:45am–3:00pm)
- Employer: IPG
- Location: Blythewood, SC
- Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)
- Pay: Not listed
Run saturation equipment in the Manufacturing department on a steady day shift, handling material, monitoring machines, doing basic maintenance, and quality checks. Good match if you have a high school diploma, can lift 50 lbs, don’t mind heat and humidity, and want a stable role with training, safety focus, and growth opportunities at a global packaging company.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company offers training and room to move into other roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.