Blythewood schools are already lining up staff for the 2026–2027 year. If you’re a certified teacher, there are a couple of solid options with clear pay and steady schedules.

Employer: Richland School District 2

Richland School District 2 Location: Blythewood, SC

Blythewood, SC Type: Full-time

Pay: $30/hour (Teacher); $35/hour (Lead Teacher)

Afterschool teaching with clear hourly pay and the chance to step into a Lead Teacher role. Great if you like working with students in smaller groups and want a set schedule during the 2026–2027 school year. Teacher certification is required.

Employer: Richland School District 2

Richland School District 2 Location: Blythewood, SC

Blythewood, SC Type: Full-time, 190-day position

Pay: Teacher Salary (district scale)

Resource teacher role supporting students with disabilities who spend most of their day in general education classes. You’ll provide specialized help in academics, behavior, functional skills, and social-emotional needs. Certification needed in Learning Disabilities, Multi-Categorical, or valid Generic SpEd.

If one of these feels right, click through, check the full posting, and get your application in early for the 2026–2027 school year.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.