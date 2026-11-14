Blytheville’s big-box retail scene is busy right now, and Lowe’s is leading the way with a couple of solid full-time roles. Good fit if you like staying active, helping customers, and working with your hands.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Location: Blytheville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay; rate varies by experience and location)

You’ll unload trucks, stock shelves, keep the backroom organized, and help customers find and load products. This is a physical, fast-paced job with varied shifts and access to health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with company match, employee stock purchase program, and a 10% associate discount.

Alternate posting of the same role (if you prefer Indeed): Full Time – Receiver/Stocker (Day Shift) – Indeed

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Location: Blytheville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (starting rate varies by role, experience, and location)

Perfect if you like being outdoors and on the move. You’ll help customers load purchases, collect carts, keep the parking lot and loading areas safe and clean, and support big contractor and Garden Center orders using store tech and power equipment.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.