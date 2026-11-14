Blytheville’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like hands-on work and don’t mind getting a little dirty. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Primetals Technologies

Primetals Technologies Location: Blytheville, AR (travel to customer sites across the U.S.)

(travel to customer sites across the U.S.) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, 1st shift Salary: Not listed (pay based on skill and experience)

Work on heavy industrial machinery both in the shop and at customer plants. This role is great if you have mechanical maintenance experience and like variety, travel, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonuses, and more).

Employer: Hugg & Hall Equipment Company

Location: Blytheville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (entry-level with growth potential)

Keep the equipment yard organized, clean, and safe while helping inspect, load, and unload rental gear. Good fit if you’re organized, don’t mind working outdoors in all weather, and want a path to move up in the equipment world with solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: Lexicon, Inc.

Location: Blytheville, AR

Type: Full-time, weekend shift (Fri–Sun 5:00 am–5:30 pm)

Salary: $15–$25/hour, paid weekly (36 hours worked = 40 hours paid)

Weld structural components on a weekend-only schedule and still get paid for 40 hours. Ideal if you’ve got 1–2+ years of welding experience, can read structural drawings, and want strong benefits plus training through Lexicon University.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company offers room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.