🚌 Blytheville AR transportation jobs with multiple openings

Blytheville has some solid transportation and mechanic roles right now, with steady hours and strong benefits. If you like working with trucks, heavy equipment, or local delivery routes, these are worth a look.

Employer: La Cisa North America (at Tenaris Facility )

La Cisa North America (at ) Location: Blytheville, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages based on skill (weekly pay)

Hands-on role working on heavy equipment, forklifts, trucks, and generators with a big focus on preventive maintenance. Standout perks include $6,000 sign-on bonus, 3 months housing assistance for relocation, company-paid medical for employees, 401(k), quarterly performance bonuses, PTO, holidays, and clear career paths with training in Italy or France.

Employer: Airgas

Location: Blytheville, AR / Dyersburg, TN (local routes)

(local routes) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: From $27/hour plus quarterly bonuses

Local Class A or B CDL (Hazmat) delivery job hauling gas cylinders and hardgoods on a set route, home daily. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation and sick time, parental leave, tuition help, and benefits starting after 30 days.

Employer: Lexicon, Inc.

Location: Blytheville, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$28/hour, paid weekly

Class A CDL flatbed role hauling materials to job sites, with some overtime and possible out-of-state runs. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with company match, paid holidays and vacation, plus Lexicon University for free training and career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, route, or benefit that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.